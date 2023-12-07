Overview: The best racer will take home Ug.Shs 1,000,000 and a trophy for winning Go-Kart team.

Karting fans and rally enthusiasts in general will enjoy a special competition slated at the Lubowa Race track (Entebbe road) this Sunday, 10th December 2023.

According to the main organizer, Duncan Maliiso of Ekimeeza Kya Motorsports, the racetrack distance to be covered at Lubowa will be 3.5 kilometres as he rallies the drivers to be part.

“This Sunday, we have the Go-Karting Competition at Lubowa track along Entebbe road. We expect a big field of riders. The total distance to be covered will be 3.5 KM” Maliiso stated.

This event will be Ug.Shs 10,000 to all the fans with 1 qualification race and 2 races for each participant.

For the team event, this will be based on the results from the 2 races.

“Basically each team member will score points for their teams and we will have a winning team. After the team event 20 drivers (the fastest from each team, 10 racers + the 10 fastest times set during the team event) will be qualified. Then finally we will do the final 10 racers based on who qualified during the semi –final” Maliiso clarified.

Registration per person is Ug.shs 200,000 whilst the team registration is Ug.Shs 1,000,000.

Confirmed persons and teams:

Some of the registered persons and teams include former FMU president Dusman Okee, Alien Skin, Kenny Mulowoza, Dusty Bukenya, Steven Bunya, Musa Subaru, Kagoda Motors, Yasin transporters, Walt’s Garage, Iddi Prada, Ben Kagujje, Ivan Amin, Dizzo motors, Hamza Gamuchwa, Dr Tee Amale, Hood Kiwaawuu, Raymond Launda, Isma Mijaguuro, Ndereya Safaris, Rosefoam (Maggie), Team Hot Beer, Team Kiwatule, Fire Camp Kireka, Uncle Blesser, Flight 44, Ok Racing, Zinu De Hunters, Madmax, Wizard Order, Ghost protocol, Mist in the Dark, Beyi Nene, Emma Officia, Joy motor sport, Musa Drifta and the Byona quartet of Ambrose, Akash, Zack and AJ, among others.

The best racer will take home Ug.Shs 1,000,000 and a trophy for winning team. All those still interested to take part are encouraged to book and register using this link.

Sponsors & partners:

The event is proudly powered by a cross section of sponsors and partners as; Kagodo Motors, Ayyan Motors, MC Investments, Dizzo Motors, Musa Subaru Hub, DMAX phone service centre, Subaru Walts, WRSA Subaru 999, The German Car Show, BHP, JDM, Hot Beer among others.