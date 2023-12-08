Overview: The third place and grand finale of the 2023 Busoga Masaza Cup football tournament will happen on Saturday, 30th December at Kakindu Stadium, Jinja city.

2023 Busoga Masaza Cup (Quarter-finals)

Saturday, 9th December:

Bugweri Vs Butembe (12:00 PM)

Bukooli Namayingo Vs Bugabula (3:00 PM)

Monday, 11th December:

Buzaya Vs Kigulu (12:00 PM)

Busiki Vs Bunha (3:00 PM)

Venue: All matches at Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe (Jinja city)

The 2023 Busoga Masaza football tournament has reached the quarter final stage.

There will be two double-headers on Saturday, 9th December 2023 and Monday, 11th December 2023 according to the chairman of Technical organizing committee Issa Magoola Kakaire.

All the four matches will be played at one venue – the Kyabazinga stadium – Bugembe in Jinja city.

On Saturday, Bugweri takes on Butembe in the early kick off at noon.

We are prepared for the quarter final match against Bugweri. The boys have activated the knock-out mode and we are good to go. How we played in the group stages is history. This is a do-or-die stage as we chase the quarter-finals. Afan Ikoba, head coach Butembe Ssaza

This will be followed by the Bukooli-Namayingo (reigning champions) versus Bugabula duel at 3:00 PM.

During Monday’s two games; Buzaya will tussle out with two time champions Kigulu at noon before Busiki will square up against Bunha at 3 PM.

Kigulu shone on match day eight with that 6-0 humiliation of Bukono at the Iganga Ssaza ground.

Kigulu Ssaza players

The semi-finals will then come on Friday, 15th December 2023. Bugweri/Butembe is in line for the Buzaya/Kigulu clash in the early kick off for the semi-final.

Bukooli Namayingo / Bugabula winner shall take on Busiki or Bunha at 3 PM.

The third place and grand finale will happen on Saturday, 30th December 2023 at Kakindu Stadium.

His Majesty the Kyabazinga of Buganda William Wilberforce Nadiope IV will officiate at the final.

Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom His Majesty William Wilberforce Nadiope IV

Fourteen counties took part in this year’s championship; divided into four groups named after the different hills that are in Busoga Kingdom; Bukowe, Nhenda, Mawembe and Kagulu Hills.

The vice chairman of the technical committee is Moses Waiswa whilst the secretary is Rajab Mukose.

Telecommunications giants MTN Uganda are the some of the sponsors for this tournament.

During the 2022 final, Bukooli-Namayingo overcame Kigulu 1-0 in a closely contested encounter.

Cast of all winners:

2016: Bukooli North

2017: Butembe

2018: Kigulu

2019: Kigulu

2020 & 2021: Skipped due to COVID-19 pandemic

2022: Bukooli-Namayingo