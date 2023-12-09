Uganda Premier League | Result

Express FC 1-2 SC Villa

SC Villa bounced from a goal down to harvest maximum points from the Kampala Derby in a rescheduled match.

SC Villa registered a 2-1 victory in the Uganda Premier League clash played at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Friday evening.

Villa held on to emerge victors against arch-rivals Express who took the lead through Alpha Thiery Ssali early in the first half.

The youngster fired the hosts into the lead in the 14th minute after being set up by Isaac Wagoina. Ssali’s powerful effort bounced off Kenneth Semakula’s chest before beating Norman Angufidru.

This came shortly after Ivan Bogere put to waste a chance to give Villa the lead. The forward made a great run before he guided the ball with of the left goalpost.

The hosts restored parity in the 35th minute through Patrick Jonah Kakande capitalising on Bogere’s well-weighed through pass by Bogere. Kakande who was eventually named the man of the match completed a well-built team attack.

After the halftime break, Bogere missed twice from close range. At first, he nodded wide Gavin Kizito’s delivery before he later cooled the ball and skied his effort with the net at his disposal.

In the 62nd minute, Ronald Ssekiganda was fouled in the box by Abdul Muwanguzi and referee Mashood Ssali pointed at the spot.

Umar Lutalo stepped up and converted from the spot after sending Express goalkeeper Abdul Kimera the wrong way.

From that point, Express threw several bodies upfront in search of at least a point but their hard work hardly yielded anything positive.

Villa moved to the sixth position with 16 points after the victory while Express are seventh with 13 points after playing 10 games.

On Wednesday, December 13, SC Villa will host Gaddafi at Wankulukuku while Express will be on the road to play Kitara on Tuesday in Masindi.