The Muslim community in Nakaloke, Mbale city in Eastern Uganda will hold a marathon on Saturday, 30th December 2023, for an event intended to fundraise for the finalization of the Nakaloke Center Mosque.

Hajjati Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, the presidential advisor on political issues and the head of Office National Chairman, National Resistance Movement (NRM) party will be the chief runner in the 2023 Nakaloke Muslim Marathon

The marathon event will be embedded on the theme-line; “Marathon for the Construction of Nakaloke Center Mosque in Memory of the Late Al haji Dr. Hassan Waswa Galiwango, in Recognition of His Noble Services to Islam.”



According to the local organizing committee chairperson Habibu Wandera, the registration for the marathon is currently underway.

The participants have the option to obtain a commemorative T-shirt for either 30,000/= or 50,000/=. More details can be obtained via 0775614035 or 0702399038. Habibu Wandera, Chairperson of the local organizing committee – 2023 Nakaloke Muslim Run

Sample of T-Shirts that will be given to the participants in the 2023 Nakaloke Muslim Run

Over 500 runners are expected to take part in this marathon.

Over the years, the marathons and runs are a proven means of mass mobilization of personnel.