Joseph Ssemujju was the hero for URA FC as the Tax Collectors obliterated Arua Hill SC on Sunday in Lugazi.

The forward scored a hat trick on the day to help his side to a 4-1 win. The other goal for URA FC came from Ibrahim Dada.

URA FC had to shake off an early scare from Arua Hill SC to return to winning ways at Mehta Stadium, Lugazi.

The Tax Collectors fell behind just after five minutes with Safi Mansoor tapping home at the far post thanks to a neat pass from Reagan Mande.

The home side however levelled matters in the 26th minute through Ssemujju who jumped high to node home from Laban Tibiita’s corner kick delivery.

Three minutes later, Dada curled home a worldie thanks to a well worked move from URA FC.

Ssemujju continued with blistering performance on the day scoring twice in the second stanza to complete his hat trick.

The second goal of the day for the gangly forward came nine minutes after restart lobbing the ball beyond the goalkeeper after a good run from the left.

He completed his hat trick in the 72nd minute almost in similar fashion as the second, running from the left before firing home.

The result takes URA FC to seventh place on 16 points while Arua Hill SC remain rooted at the base of the table with five points.