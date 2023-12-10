Results

URA 4-1 Arua Hill

Wakiso Giants 3-0 Busoga United

BUL 1-1 NEC

Ibrahim Ssemujju netted a hattrick as URA came from behind to beat struggling Arua Hill 4-1 at Mehta Grounds, Lugazi.

Mansoor Saafi gave the visitors an early lead but the tax collectors rallied to maintain a decent run at home where they are unbeaten.

The forward put Livingstone Mbabazi’s men in the lead in the sixth minute before Ssemujju equalised twenty minutes later.

Ibrahim Dada gave the four-time league champions a lead two minutes later before Ssemujju completed his rout in the 55th and 73rd minutes respectively.

The result lifts David Obua’s side to seventh position on the log with 16 points while Arua Hill stay bottom with only five points after eleven games.

At Wakissha, Wakiso Giants earned their first home win a 3-0 triumph over Busoga United with Kenneth Kimera netting a brace before Hassan Ssenyonjo put the icing on the cake with a rare goal.

Log leaders BUL were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting NEC at Njeru with substitute Samuel Ssekamatte scoring a late equaliser to cancel out Rashid Okocha goal.