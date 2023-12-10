Results

URA 4-1 Arua Hill

Wakiso Giants 3-0 Busoga United

BUL 1-1 NEC

Wakiso Giants earned their first home win of the season beating Busoga United 3-0 to move out of the relegation zone.

Kenneth Kimera scored a brace and skipper Hassan Ssenyonjo added the other in a game Basham Mugwa missed a penalty for the visitors.

The youngster broke the deadlock after seven minutes before extending the lead in the 17th minute.

Man of the match Ssenyonjo got a rare goal in the 40th minute moments after the visitors had missed a penalty.

Full Time!

See you next year, as this was our last home game for this year👀



Wakiso Giants 🟣3-0 Busoga Utd🔴



Kimera Kenneth⚽️⚽️@SsenyonjoH_12 ⚽️



Let’s go Giants🟣#PrideOfWakiso#WeAreThePurpleSharks#WAKBUS@1xBet_Eng — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) December 10, 2023

Despite a dominant second half, there were no goals as the Purple Sharks jumped from second from bottom to 13th position on the table with 10 points, just one position and point behind Busoga United.

At Lugazi, Joseph Ssemujju scored a treble as URA rallied from a goal down to pile more misery on bottom placed Arua Hill while BUL were held by NEC at Njeru.