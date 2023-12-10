Results

URA 4-1 Arua Hill

Wakiso Giants 3-0 Busoga United

BUL 1-1 NEC

For the second successive game, BUL failed to win a game after drawing 1-1 with visitors NEC at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Second substitute Samuel Ssekamatte secured the point for the hosts who went behind thanks to a well taken strike by Rashid Okocha at the stroke of halftime.

BUL came into the game without their first choice centre back pairing of Walter Ochora and Ben Tahomera who were sent off at Express and were second best for most parts of the game.

Tom Ikara was named the Man of the Match for three crucial saves that denied NEC more goals before they eventually earned a point.

Despite stay top with 26 points, they could be leapfrogged by Vipers who play Maroons on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, NEC are six points in third place with same number of matches.

Elsewhere, Wakiso Giants beat Busoga United 3-0 at Wakissha while Arua Hill lost 4-1 to hosts URA at Lugazi despite taking an early lead.