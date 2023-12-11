Overview: The road-map to the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) Elective Assembly has been well designed by the PAU Electoral Commission whose chairperson Marvin Mujunju is already handing over nomination forms.

Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) will hold their elective assembly on Saturday, 27th January 2024.

The road-map to this assembly has been well designed by the PAU Electoral Commission whose chairperson Marvin Mujunju is already handing over nomination forms.

The nomination forms are picked from the PAU head offices at plot 23, Kanjokya street in Kampala city.

Bob Trubish and the sister | Credit: David Isabirye

“The process to distribute the nomination forms started on Friday, 8th November and will end on Friday, 15th November 2023. We shall communicate the entire process in the due course coming to the elective assembly on Saturday, 27th January 2023” Mujunju noted.

Incumbent PAU chairman Bob Trubish is among the officials who picked up the forms on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Trubish is seeking for another term in office. Besides Trubish, some of the other officials who have picked the nomination documents include; James Mwere (Vice chairman), Hon. Gideon Onyango (Treasurer), Innocent Kule (Treasurer), Emmy Alfred Jondu (Publicity), Pius Mugambwa.

Bob Trubish (holding the nomination forms in a brown envelope) with some of the pool players at PAU offices in Kamwokoya | Credit: David Isabirye

Upon picking up the forms, Trubish who was accompanied by different pool players and officials notified the media about his intentions.

“I want to transform the Pool Association of Uganda into a Federation” he boldly affirmed.

“There is need to establish a fully functional secretariat, ensure a more accountable and fully active executive committee, lobby for more sponsors and partners, build a permanent home of PAU, enforce discipline among the players and hold more competitions including the national league” Trubish revealed.

James Mwere shows off the nomination forms flanked by veteran pool player Alfred Gumikiriza | Credit: David Isabirye

Mwere, a candidate for vice chairpersonship intends to change the face of pool in the country, in a way luring more sponsors on board.

“When you talk of pool, many people’s minds rush to bars. No, this should not be the case. We want to transform the image of the sport so that more sponsors can come on board” Mwere, a tour operator noted.

Nile Breweries Limited under the Nile Special brand is the lead sponsor of PAU with the National Council of Sports (NCS) also coming in handly.

Whilst the national pool team was very active with competitions outside the country, the national league did not cue off as planned.

Besides the 2023 Nile Special National Pool open championship, it should be noted that the national league and a couple of tournaments as the Easter Cup, Club’s knock out, Independence cup were not held for unknown reasons.

Marvin Mujunju, PAU Electoral Commission Chairperson | Credit: David Isabirye

The venue for the elective assembly that is anticipated to be epic, tense and hotly contested will be affirmed in the due course.

Bar the chairperson and his vice, the other elective positions include Treasurer, General Secretary, Umpires Guild and Publicity secretary.

Alfred Gumikiriza, former Pool Cranes captain | Credit: David Isabirye

The Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) family needs leaders who will front the interest of players. We need leaders with brilliant ideas that will take the association miles and miles forward. Alfred “Black Sheep” Gumikiriza, veteran pool player