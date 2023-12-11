Game 1: Africa Cup 2023

Rwanda 115

Uganda 113 all out

Rwanda won by 2 runs

Cricket Cranes were shocked by neighbours Rwanda in their first game at the Africa Cup in South Africa.

Rwanda batted first and managed a modest 115 in their 20 overs. Jonathan Ssebanja leaked 43 runs in his four overs despite picking up two wickets, Henry Ssenyondo (3/12) was the pick of the bowlers with Kenneth Waiswa (1/15), Alpesh Ramjani (1/15) and Brian Masaba (1/8) coming in handy.

Roger Mukasa (36) and Simon Ssesazi (18) put on an opening stand of 45 before the former was run out with a little over 70 runs required for the win.

Alpesh Ramjani (27 not out) made the only other notable contribution for the Cricket Cranes who failed to calculate their run chase in the end falling short by 2 runs.

It was a historic win for the Rwandans who finally got a win over the Cricket Cranes in more than 20 outings between the two sides.

Uganda next face Malawi in their second Group A game. Rwanda and Mozambique complete the group.