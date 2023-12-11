Uganda Rugby Union (URU) officially closed the 2022-23 season with the awards night on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Kampala Serena Hotel. It was a glamorous black-tie event where most rugby folk in attendance switched shorts and boots for suits and dresses.

The event was graced by National Council of Sports Uganda chairperson Ambrose Tashobya as the chief guest. Also in attendance were former URU presidents, former national team captains, and the generous brands investing in the sport.

The winners listed below each received an award and a cash prize of UGX 500,000 (five hundred thousand Uganda shillings).

Men’s Upcoming Player: Shakim Ssembusi

Women's Upcoming Player: Grace Nabaggala

Grace Nabaggala Referee of the Year: Umar Balikkanda

Pius Ogena scored a record-equalling twenty-two tries in the 2023 Nile Special Rugby Premier League. Emilly Lekuru tallied seventeen tries in the women’s Central Region Championship.

Men’s XVs Top Try Scorer (Nile Special Rugby Premier League): Pius Ogena

Women's XVs Top Try Scorer (Central Region Championship): Emilly Lekuru

Ivan Magomu led the men’s kickers’ charts with 129 points (42 conversions and 15 penalties) and Charlotte Mudoola led the women’s with forty-five points (21 conversions and one penalty). Mudoola’s award was received by Timothy Mudoola, her elder brother.

Men’s Golden Boot (Nile Special Rugby Premier League): Ivan Magomu

Women's Golden Boot (Central Region Championship): Charlotte Theresa Mudoola

Domestic Coach of the Year: Marvin Odongo

Marvin Odongo International Coach of the Year: Fred Mudoola

Fred Mudoola Team Manager of the Year: Michael Wandera

With nine yellow cards and no single red, Jinja Hippos had the cleanest disciplinary record in the 2023 Nile Special Rugby Premier League. That statistic is the only official and consistent metric used for the Fair Play Award.

Fair Play Team Award: Jinja Hippos

The scribes’ awards were the most diverse on the night with two men and two women getting recognised for their exceptional coverage.

Print Journalist of the Year: Faith Kiai

Faith Kiai Radio & TV Journalist of the Year: John Torach

John Torach Digital Journalist of the Year: Grace Lindsay Mbabazi

Grace Lindsay Mbabazi Photographer of the Year: Hassan Omar Wamwayi

URU President Godwin Kayangwe exercised his presidential power to recognise Tooro Lions’ Traton Nyakato for her efforts to develop rugby in Tooro region. He also recognised Yayira Kasasa for his longtime service to Ugandan rugby. Former Lady Rugby Cranes captain Winnie Atyang received a special award from the sponsor Nile Special for her work in women’s rugby.

Nile Special Award: Winnie Atyang

Winnie Atyang Presidential Award for Development: Traton Nyakato

Traton Nyakato Presidential Award for Service to the Union: Yayiro Kasasa

Kayangwe also launched and handed out caps to all former men’s and women’s Uganda rugby national team (7s and XVs) captains.

Women’s Most Valuable Player: Peace Lekuru

Peace Lekuru Men’s Most Valuable Player: Pius Ogena

Peace Lekuru retained the women’s MVP gong while Pius Ogena took over the men’s from teammate Adrian Kasito.

The night was climaxed by merry-making, photo moments, and performances from local musicians.