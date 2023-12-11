Monday December 11, 2023

Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo 4pm

UPDF host Mbarara City in the league on Monday targeting a return to winning ways.

Pius Ngabo’s men who occupy the last position of the relegation zone with eight points have now lost three games on the bounce.

Against Wasswa Bbosa’s men who beat KCCA 2-1 in their last outing, UPDF will hope to maintain their good run as they haven’t lost to them in the last four meetings.

Henry Kitegenyi and Joseph Akwandanaho will be key for the visitors while the hosts will hope Robert Vvuni and company show up.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

UPDF have won the previous four meetings against Mbarara City [L1]

The army side have never lost at home against the Ankole Lions winning all three meetings at Bombo