Uganda Premier League | Result

UPDF 1-1 Mbarara City

UPDF FC managed to bounce from a goal down to salvage a point in a one-all draw stalemate against Mbarara City in the Uganda Premier League on Monday.

In a game that was played at Bombo Barracks Grounds in Luwero, the two teams tussled out in a seesaw affair and a 1-1 draw was a perfect score for the evening.

Henry Kitegenyi put the visitors ahead but Robert Eseru who was busy all day levelled matters to help his side come out of the battle with atleast a point.

Mbarara City turned up for the game without head coach Wasswa Bbosa who was shown red card in the game they beat KCCA 2-1 at Kakyeka Stadium.

The first chance of the game went to the hosts way but Eseru failed to make contact with Rogers Adriko’s well weighed floating ball into the area on six minutes.

Joseph Akadwanaho failed to beat Bright Vuni’s big block with six minutes to end the first half and both sides went into the long break without finding the back of the net.

Kitegenyi broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half to give Mbarara City the lead. The powerful forward was released by Sadat Nsubuga before he slotted the ball past goalkeeper Simon Mabuya.

Eseru responded perfectly with a powerfully struck freekick to restore parity and bring back life into the hosts.

Rashid Faridi nearly placed the hosts in the lead but his effort went inches wide of the frame in the 61st minute of the game.

UPDF started to grow in stature and Eseru came close was again as he rounded off his marker but the final product was far from the target in the 71st minute.

Three minutes later, UPDF captain Benard Muwanga rose height but he nodded the ball slightly above the frame.

Akadwanaho had a great chance seal off the game but he failed to guide the ball past Mabuya in a one-on-one attempt.

Mbarara City is now 10th with 12 points while UPDF are out of the relegation zone into the 14th place with nine points after playing 11 games.