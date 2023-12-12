When: Wednesday December 13, 2023

Where: Front Page Hotel, Namasuba – Zzana

Entry Fees: 20K Ordinary, 50K VIP, 2 Million Table

All roads lead to Front Page Hotel, Namasuba on Wednesday December 13, 2023 where celebrated sports journalist David Lumansi meets fans in a fest dubbed ‘Abakamanyi Fest 2023’.

Lumansi, a MUBS graduate with a Bachelors specializing in Accounting has religiously served the sports world as a broadcaster on CBS FM since 2004 and turned himself into one of the best in the business in his Monday to Friday evening show named ‘Eriiso Ly’emizanyo’ that happens at 5pm Local Time.

The former KCCA FC and Military Police footballer reveals how he ended up in broadcasting at the expense of a job in accountancy.

“I got a connection with Kato Lubwama (RIP) who was an ardent KCCA fan when he used to watch training sessions at Lugogo,” revealed Lumansi.

Hey David , We acknowledge your immense positive impact on Ugandan football both on pitch & in media.



We wish you all the best in today’s game against all your fans as well as tomorrow at the main Season 1 Abakamanyi Fest .



What an intelligent Man ! @DavidLumansi pic.twitter.com/2RGNZu0hzn — Uganda Parliamentary Football Club (@Parliament_Fc) December 12, 2023

“Lubwama told me about an accounting job at Bat Valley theatre and told me to check on him regularly where he worked at CBS for potential updates on the job,” Davis Lumansi narrates.

In the process of frequenting Bulange, he crossed paths with then Sports Head at the station and as they say, the rest is history.

“I found Masembe as he was entering Bulange, and recognizing my football background, Masembe requested me to come and give a hand in the Sports show given my knowledge as a footballer.”

Final touches on Abakamanyi fest. @peaceBagala being hosted by @senelvis & @DenisBbosa1 today on Omumuli. Oluva awo taachi enyooke at Old Kla SSS ground 4pm. Enkya mulyooke mujjuze Front Page Hotel okutuuka Eno ku kkubo paka Zzana🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UR7wYrEON0 — David Lumansi (@DavidLumansi) December 12, 2023

“Officially, I started with a five-minute segment in 2004 in a section named ‘Bwiino ataliiko nfuufu,’ which I used to give exclusive information.”

“Mesach Ssemakula (recording artist) who was one my avid listener one time approached Abbey Mukiibi, requesting additional time for my radio show, and from that moment since I have never looked back.”

For people close to Lumansi and those that follow him regularly on CBS and NTV, the humor he possess as he tells sports stories, analyses games, situations and throwing jokes around, imagine a full night with him as he tells his story.

Mulangira as famously known in sports circles has vowed to narrate his story, and more, at the forthcoming Abakamanyi festive – A night with David Lumansi – due December 13th at Front Page Hotel, Zana.

Everything is set to support our legendary sports dictionary @DavidLumansi at front page namasuba on Wednesday at 20k and 50k however enkya pass egenda kunyoka ku old kampala 🦾 pic.twitter.com/wG4DUMBqL7 — Nicolas Balo (@nicolas_balo2) December 11, 2023

Your presence as fans will no doubt show how much you appreciate his contribution to the sports industry when he is still alive.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating Lumansi’s remarkable life and career,” Peace Diane Baagala, Lumansi’s workmate at CBS and the PR of the Abakamanyi Fest states.

“It’s a night dedicated to Lumansi—an opportunity to spend an evening with your idol. Picture an event where fans can share messages and greetings, engage in a question session, capture photos, explore various merchandise, and immerse themselves in everything related to Lumansi.

“I want everyone out there to come join us on that day here at Front Page, the venue offers ample space to accommodate everyone. The lineup is extensive, promising surprises, and will feature numerous former players. Joining us on this night will surely be an unforgettable experience.”

David Lumansi said that ‘Abakamanyi’ is a new initiative that calls for a collective embrace from the Sports journalism industry.

“As Sports Journalists, it’s time to break out of the confines of the studios and engage with our audience face-to-face, seeking physical feedback—an approach akin to what artists often do,” ‘Omulangira’ stated

“While it might seem inappropriate for fans to ask singers say like Eddy Kenzo for an impromptu performance on the streets, sports journalists, despite extensive effort and research, fans always meet us on streets and ask us for our exert analysis on things like if Arsenal will win the league, Onana, KCCA and so on, moreover we offer that for free.”

David Lumansi

“To shift this dynamic, creating a platform for direct interaction seems pivotal. Progressing gradually, I believe this approach will evolve over time, potentially transforming the narrative.”

On why he is using the word ‘Abakamanyi’, David Lumansi explained: “In my show, ‘Eriiso lye Byemizanyo’ on CBS FM, I’ve always incorporated the term “Abakamanyi” for the past five years.”

“This originated from my time at KCCA FC as a supporting player, it refers to a training drill where players aim to steal the ball within a specific formation – rondo.”

“I also strongly advocate for implementing those elements from this rondo drill, particularly its focus on possession, into the broader context of the entire match. Teams adopting possession-based styles frequently use similar challenges during their play.”

David Lumansi

He added: “My shows predominantly center on football tactics, drawing from my experience as a player, allowing me to provide insights on players’ positioning based on reasoning, knowledge, and firsthand experience.”

Abakamanyi Fest, at Front Page Hotel in Zana on December 13, is sponsored by Code Base Entertainment, Hogo, Juliex Property Consultants, Arapex Tile Adhesive, CBS FM, Hardware World, NTV and Jjuuko Jersey Centre.