Tuesday December 12, 2023

KCCA vs Bright Stars – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 7pm

Kitara vs Express – Masindi Municipal stadium, 4pm

Kitara look for a swift reaction from a harsh defeat at Vipers when they host equally desperate Express FC at Masindi on Tuesday.

The Royals were denied a point by a poor decision by assistant referee Juma Osire at Kitende on Thursday to cancel a would be late equaliser.

They come into the game in indifferent form with only four points out of a possible fifteen and coach Brian Ssenyondo acknowledges the need to arrest the poor form.

“It’s a game we must win since our form has dipped of recent,” said Ssenyondo. “Express is a good side that we respect but we have no option but to beat them for maximum points,” he added.

A win for the hosts will take their tally to 22 points, just four behind leaders BUL who have dropped points in the last two games.

Express are also in bad form with no win in six consecutive games losing twice in the process including the derby against SC Villa last week.

This will be Alex Isabirye’s second game in charge and will hope to pick points to climb up the table.

In the past two league meetings, Express hold a perfect record against the hosts.