Tuesday December 12, 2023

KCCA vs Bright Stars – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 7pm

Kitara vs Express – Masindi Municipal stadium, 4pm

KCCA will have no room for error when they host Soltilo Bright Stars at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday under floodlights.

The 13-time champions are currently in a quagmire as they find themselves in an unfamiliar situation sitting second from bottom with only seven points.

They come into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat in Mbarara last week and want an instant reaction.

“We don’t care about anybody else but we must look at ourselves,” said coach Abdallah Mubiru when asked about what to expect of Joseph Mutyaba’s men.

Abdallah Mubiru speaks to the media ahead of tomorrow's meeting with Bright Stars. #KCCAFC #KCCAFC60 #KCCASBS — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) December 11, 2023

For Mutyaba, he expects a tough outing under unfamiliar conditions but believes his players will adapt easily.

“Playing under floodlights could be a hindrance but we are ready to give everything against a very good side desperate for all points.”

PRE MATCH INTERVIEW 📽️



Head Coach Joseph Mutyaba and Midfielder Noordin Bunjo talk to the press ahead of tomorrow's crucial tie away to KCCA #LetsShine https://t.co/Z6NCA08UOy — SOLTILO Bright Stars FC (@BrightStarsFC) December 11, 2023

Muhammad Shaban whose six goals so far put him just one behind Nelson Ssenkatuka in the golden boot race will be vital for the hosts who will miss Ashraf Mugume through a knock.

Bright Stars have a full squad available for selection on Tuesday including former KCCA players Samuel Kato and strikers Sam Ssenyonjo and Ssenkatuka.

Emmanuel Loki could line up against former charges if selected by the Kasasiro

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

There have been twenty previous meetings between the two sides in the premier league since 2013.

KCCA hold edge with 12 wins against Bright Stars 3 with the rest ending in stalemates.

KCCA have lost just once in the past 10 home games against Bright Stars [W7, D2]