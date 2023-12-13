Overview: Ajax Kasangali is the reigning champion in the tournament that is organized and funded by Joneni Bwambale Bamwenda, the executive director of Trumpet Foundation.

2023 Busongora North Champions League:

Match day 2 Results:

BNT 2-2 Crown

Bayern Kasangali 1-1 BNT

Crown 1-1 Bayern Kasangali

The 2023 Busongora North Champions League Football tournament continued with match day two at the Erinema Kyoho playground in Buyisumbu sub-county in Kasese district.

All the three matches ended in scoring draws on the day.

BNT and Crown shared the spoils in a 2-all affair. Julius Kiruhande and and a one Siraji found the back of the net for Crown.

The contest was a great precursor duel for Crown who are set to participate in the 2023-2024 Kasese district league (fifth division).

Crown, an entity based in Busongora North opens their 5th division journey against Kasangali Ever Forword on the 17th December 2023 at Erinema Kyoho playground.

In the other games on the day, BNT and Bayern Kasangali were all square, a goal apiece.

The same result was recorded for Crown and Bayern Kasangali.

Busongora North Champions League football action at the Erinema Kyoho playground in Buyisumbu sub-county in Kasese district.

This tournament accommodates players who have not played in the second division (FUFA Big League), top tier (Uganda Premier League) and the national team.

On Thursday, 14th December, the games will be played at the Hima Factory and Hima Catholic playgrounds.

Next Fixtures:

Hima Town Council face Bigando and Unique. Unique will also play Bigando.

Vision Sports Club has a double header against Green Valley and Blue Nile.

Green Valley shall wind up against Blue Nile.

An exciting overhead kick in Busongora North Champions League 2023

The quarter final duels will be played on 22nd December 2023, the semi-finals on boxing day at the Rugendabara playground with the finals on 1st January 2024 at the Nkaiga playground.

This championship has three netball teams; Maliba, Hima Young Star and Rugendabara.

Next matches (14th December 2023):

Hima Town Council VS Bigando FC

Unique FC VS Bigando FC

Hima Town Council Vs Unique FC

Vision SC Vs Green Valley FC

Blue Nile Vs Vision SC

Green Valley FC Vs Blue Nile

Match Day 1 Results:

Isule Giants 1-8 Buhunga United

Buhunga United Ibanda Kyanya Town Council 4-1 Eliet Soccer Academy

Eliet Soccer Academy Isule United 3-0 Isule Giants

Isule Giants Isule United 1-2 Buhunga United

Buhunga United Ibanda Youth 1-0 Eliet Soccer Academy

Eliet Soccer Academy Ibanda Kyanya 1-0 Ibanda Youth