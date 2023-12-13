Game 2: Uganda v Malawi

Malawai 91/5

Uganda 92/3

Uganda won by 7 wickets

Cricket Cranes recovered from a shock defeat to Rwanda in their first game of the Africa Cup with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Malawi.

Malawi won the toss and elected to bat first. Brothers Gift Kansonkho (38) and Donnex Kansonkho (41) put on an opening stand of 64 in 11 overs but once Uganda broke the partnership, Malawi kept losing wickets in quick succession and in the end failed to kick on from that great position.

Malawi finished on 91/5 in their 20 overs as Bilal Hassun 2/8 continued his rich vein of form with Captain Brian Masaba picking up 2/19 in his quota of four.

In the reply, the top three batters didn’t make a great contribution leaving Uganda at 37/3 inside five overs. Kenneth Waiswa (20) and Robinson Obuya (36) took charge of matters ensuring that no other wicket fell for the Cricket Cranes.

Uganda took their time to chase down the score but the result was more important than the process of how to get there as they are trying to push for a semifinal place from Group A.

There is little time to rest for the boys are they will be back in action tomorrow against Mozambique.

The Africa Cup is a continental tournament that brings together the best associate teams in Africa.