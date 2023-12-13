KCCA FC head coach Abdallah Mubiru revealed that in the situation the club is in, every point or victory gained takes them in the right direction.

This came after the thrilling 3-0 victory against Bright Stars in the Uganda Premier League at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

In the postmatch conference, Mubiru said that each victory bagged is golden and much welcomed hence setting them into recovery mode.

“Every win that we get and every point that we collect is very important as we fight to reclaim the season,” the gaffer noted.

“It’s starting to work. Our results on the pitch mean a lot and we shall dwell so much on that. We shall keep talking to the boys so that we improve their psychology,” he added.

Mubiru was quick to highlight that tough times sometimes come our way in man’s day-to-day life but persistence and trying beats it to bounce onto the positive side.

“Some things happen in life not because you are weak but because there are always those bad stints when things hardly go right. I believe with persistence things will turn around soon.”

“It’s about every player trying to give his best on the pitch. We shall keep doing that until when the situation stabilises we can probably start looking at other areas of the game”

“We shall continue to prepare and by the time we play SC Villa, we shall be ready to face them and put up the required fight,” he concluded.

KCCA are now 13th on the 16-team log with 13 points after playing 11 games into the ongoing season.

Next on the menu, KCCA will make a short trip to Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku to visit SC Villa on Friday, December 22.