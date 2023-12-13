Game 2: ICC T20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers | Uganda W v Namibia W

Namibia 92 all out

Uganda 93/6

Uganda won by 4 wickets

Uganda’s Victoria Pearls secured a semifinal place at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers after defeating Namibia by 4 wickets in a nail-biting game.

The Victoria Pearls picked up a second win of the tournament following up on their victory against Rwanda. The win also sent Uganda to the top of Group B.

Uganda won the toss and decided to bowl first but Namibia nearly made them pay for that decision with their openers Sune Wittman and Yasheemn Khan getting stuck in with an opening stand of 35 before Evelyn Anyipo broke it to help Uganda take control of the game.

The slow bowlers Consy Aweko (3/16) and Lorna Anyait (3/19) picked the wickets in regulation to skittle the Namibians out for only 92.

Lorna Anyait | Credit: John Batanudde

In response, Uganda paced itself in the run chase but took a lot of time to get over the line. Rita Musamali (16), Kevin Awino (13) and Janet Mbabazi (15) all got starts but failed to convert them but Uganda had made strong inroads to ensure that there was little work left for the tail.

Captain Consy Aweko stepped up to knock the winning runs for her team. The end was a bit nervous with 20 runs still required for the win but youngster Malisa Ariokot (9) stuck around with Aweko (5) to make the win certain for Uganda.

Uganda moved to the top of the table in Group B and will take on Nigeria in their final group on Thursday.

In the other game of the group, Nigeria defeated Rwanda by 4 runs on DLS. The mid-morning rain stopped play in the second innings with Nigeria at 49/3 in pursuit of 89 runs set by Rwanda.