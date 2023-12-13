SC Villa kept their ascendancy going on Wednesday picking yet another good result.

The Jogoos overcame Gaddafi FC at Wankulukuku thanks to Ivan Bogere’s second half goal that eventually turned out decisive.

The win meant SC Villa remain unbeaten in their last six outings, picking three victories and as many draws.

The record Champions came into today’s game on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over nemesis Express FC.

Oozing with confidence, they made sure their impressive run kept going edging past a resilient Gaddafi FC.

The Soldier Boyz will rue some of the chances they missed on the day especially Johnson Odongo who headed wide with the goal at his mercy.

The solitary goal came from Bogere in the 54th minute, capitalizing on poor goal keeping from Andrew Ssekandi.

The Gaddafi goalkeeper failed to deal with Umar Lutalo’s free kick and instead spilled the ball. Bogere reacted quickest to tuck home.

The result takes Villa to fifth points on 19 points, six behind leaders BUL. They will return to action this Friday against KCCA FC.

Gaddafi on the other hand remain ninth on the table with 13 points and will face Wakiso Giants in their next outing.