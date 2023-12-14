Match Day 3: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Match Summary: Uganda W v Nigeria W

Nigeria 63/9

Uganda 66/4

Uganda won by 6 wickets

Victoria Pearls secured the top spot in Group B of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers with an easy six-wicket victory over Nigeria in the final game of the stage.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl and immediately pressure on Nigeria especially Evelyn Anyipo (2/14) who claimed two solid wickets to make inroads into the batting lineup of the Nigerians.

The West Africans never recovered from 24/4 inside seven overs. Sarah Akiteng (2/7) in her first outing of the tournament had a great afternoon with ball in hand as her mean spell just complicated things for the West Africans.

Consy Aweko

Consy Aweko (3/14) ensured that the tail never wagged as the Nigerians finished on 63/9 in their 20 overs.

In the chase, Kevin Awino and Proscovia Alako took their time to get going but with a small total chase down they were content with the batting practice.

Alako got run out after putting on 23 off as many balls but by the time she lost her wicket, the end was already in sight.

Victoria Pearls Cricket player Prosscovia Alako against Nigeria in T20 World Cup Qualifier in Entebbe Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda comfortably chased down the total despite losing 4 wickets.

Uganda clinched top spot to set up a semifinal clash with fellow East Africans Tanzania on Saturday afternoon.

The other semifinal is a South African Derby as Namibia battler Zimbabwe.

The teams that progress to the final earn the ticket to represent Africa at the Global Qualifiers in Dubai 2024.