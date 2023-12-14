Overview: The instructors for the UYFA Educators' course are from the Netherlands; Mark Schuurman (chief instructor) who is working alongside Ernesto Tunga and Kevin Kanu from Sparta Rotterdam.

Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) in conjunction with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) organized the educators’ course at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, Buikwe district.

This week-long residential course commenced on Wednesday 13th, December, 2023 with 38 participants engaging in theory and practical sessions.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza and Ali Kiggundu among the UYFA coach instructors in theory session

Roberts Kiwanuka, UYFA chairman warmly ushered in the youth football coaches from the different regions of Uganda; Kampala, Buganda, Eastern, North Eastern, Western, Northern and Kitara.

“It is an honour for youth football coaches to be taking part in this course. I wish the best of luck on this journey and I wish you the best. Make the best of this opportunity” Kiwanuka remarked.

The instructors are from the Netherlands; Mark Schuurman (chief instructor) who is working alongside Ernesto Tunga and Kevin Kanu from Sparta Rotterdam.

Chief Instructor Mark Schuurman and others at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

FUFA Technical Director, Ali Mwebe notes that this course was warmly embraced by the federation because the country has not been doing well in coach educators.

The Federation (FUFA) embraced this course because we have not been doing well in the area of coaches’ educators. We don’t have enough and quality, very few are top-level with the numbers also not enough with some regions almost having no resident educator. This course will give them a chance to have their abilities, qualities, and skills identified. They will not become FUFA Coaches educators right away, but we will identify skills. We believe this is a wonderful development working with Uganda Youth Football Associations. Ali Mwebe, FUFA Technical Director

Among the youth educators include the celebrated Buganda Masaza cup serial winner Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, Della Torre’s Sirajje Kabuye, FUFA Instructor Stone Kyambadde, William Kyeswa, Peter Sserumaga, Badru Kaddu Mukasa, Robert Lubega, Ali Kiggundu, Godfrey Akena (Maroons) as well as some females; Sharifah Nantumbwe, Lydia Nabakooza, Molly Auma, Shivan Precious Nabudde Natala Desi Zaale, among others.

This course will climax on Sunday, 17th December 2023.

Some of the Youth football educators during a theory session at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Participants:

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza – Buganda Region

Alex Kalema – Buganda Region

Sirajje Kabuye – Buganda Region

Dennis Wassago – Buganda Region

Emmanuels Mbalire – Buganda Region

Ali Kiggundu – Buganda Region

Stone Kyambadde – Kampala Region

William Kyeswa – Buganda Region

Sammy Maloba – Buganda Region

Richard Lukyamuzi – Western Region

Timothy Namanya – Western Region

Peter Sserumaga – Kampala Region

Godfrey Magoba – Buganda Region

David Gilbert Mwaka Agwer – Northern Region

Bugeza Josiah – Kampala Region

Geoffrey Ngalire – Eastern Region

Shivan Precious Nabudde – Kampala Region

Isaac Tumusiime – Kitara Region

Umar Kasajjage – Buganda Region

Meddy Wokorach – Northern Region

Serge Moshe Makanga Maiklish – Kampala Region

Hassan Zungu – Eastern Region

Kaddu Badru Mukasa – Kampala Region

Morgan Samuel Kibuuka – Eastern Region

Maiklish Abdul Makanga – Kampala Region

Natala Dezi Zaale – Eastern Region

Sharifah Nantumbwe – Kampala Region

Lydia Nabakooza – Kampala Region

Erebu John Micheal – North East Region

Richard Opio – Northern Region

Molly Auma – Northern Region

Muhammad Gibugonyi – Buganda Region

Faisal Nsubuga – Kampala Region

Robert Lubega – Kampala Region

Moses Musoke – Kampala Region

Geofrey Akena – Northern Region

Okot Alphonse Abude – Kitara Region