Overview:
The instructors for the UYFA Educators' course are from the Netherlands; Mark Schuurman (chief instructor) who is working alongside Ernesto Tunga and Kevin Kanu from Sparta Rotterdam.
Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) in conjunction with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) organized the educators’ course at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, Buikwe district.
This week-long residential course commenced on Wednesday 13th, December, 2023 with 38 participants engaging in theory and practical sessions.
Roberts Kiwanuka, UYFA chairman warmly ushered in the youth football coaches from the different regions of Uganda; Kampala, Buganda, Eastern, North Eastern, Western, Northern and Kitara.
“It is an honour for youth football coaches to be taking part in this course. I wish the best of luck on this journey and I wish you the best. Make the best of this opportunity” Kiwanuka remarked.
FUFA Technical Director, Ali Mwebe notes that this course was warmly embraced by the federation because the country has not been doing well in coach educators.
The Federation (FUFA) embraced this course because we have not been doing well in the area of coaches’ educators. We don’t have enough and quality, very few are top-level with the numbers also not enough with some regions almost having no resident educator. This course will give them a chance to have their abilities, qualities, and skills identified. They will not become FUFA Coaches educators right away, but we will identify skills. We believe this is a wonderful development working with Uganda Youth Football Associations.Ali Mwebe, FUFA Technical Director
Among the youth educators include the celebrated Buganda Masaza cup serial winner Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, Della Torre’s Sirajje Kabuye, FUFA Instructor Stone Kyambadde, William Kyeswa, Peter Sserumaga, Badru Kaddu Mukasa, Robert Lubega, Ali Kiggundu, Godfrey Akena (Maroons) as well as some females; Sharifah Nantumbwe, Lydia Nabakooza, Molly Auma, Shivan Precious Nabudde Natala Desi Zaale, among others.
This course will climax on Sunday, 17th December 2023.
Participants:
- Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza – Buganda Region
- Alex Kalema – Buganda Region
- Sirajje Kabuye – Buganda Region
- Dennis Wassago – Buganda Region
- Emmanuels Mbalire – Buganda Region
- Ali Kiggundu – Buganda Region
- Stone Kyambadde – Kampala Region
- William Kyeswa – Buganda Region
- Sammy Maloba – Buganda Region
- Richard Lukyamuzi – Western Region
- Timothy Namanya – Western Region
- Peter Sserumaga – Kampala Region
- Godfrey Magoba – Buganda Region
- David Gilbert Mwaka Agwer – Northern Region
- Bugeza Josiah – Kampala Region
- Geoffrey Ngalire – Eastern Region
- Shivan Precious Nabudde – Kampala Region
- Isaac Tumusiime – Kitara Region
- Umar Kasajjage – Buganda Region
- Meddy Wokorach – Northern Region
- Serge Moshe Makanga Maiklish – Kampala Region
- Hassan Zungu – Eastern Region
- Kaddu Badru Mukasa – Kampala Region
- Morgan Samuel Kibuuka – Eastern Region
- Maiklish Abdul Makanga – Kampala Region
- Natala Dezi Zaale – Eastern Region
- Sharifah Nantumbwe – Kampala Region
- Lydia Nabakooza – Kampala Region
- Erebu John Micheal – North East Region
- Richard Opio – Northern Region
- Molly Auma – Northern Region
- Muhammad Gibugonyi – Buganda Region
- Faisal Nsubuga – Kampala Region
- Robert Lubega – Kampala Region
- Moses Musoke – Kampala Region
- Geofrey Akena – Northern Region
- Okot Alphonse Abude – Kitara Region