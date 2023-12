Victoria Pearls completed the group stage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers with an easy six-wicket victory over Nigeria on Thursday afternoon at Entebbe Cricket Oval.

The side will face Tanzania in the semifinals on Saturday at the same ground.

Consy Aweko Victoria Pearls Cricket player Prosscovia Alako against Nigeria in T20 World Cup Qualifier in Entebbe Credit: John Batanudde Proscovia Alako and Janet Mbabazi Credit: John Batanudde