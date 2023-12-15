For each round of the newly redesigned 2023 men’s Uganda Cup since November 18, at least a match has not been played. The reasons have included boardroom squabbles over sponsorship, teams unable to raise funds and/or players to travel and/or to host the matches, and inadequately prepared playing facilities.

Nonetheless, the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has proceeded under normal progress with those who have been ready to participate and compete. And this Saturday, the competition enters its final pool round.

Current holders Heathens will make the short trek to Makerere to face Rams while Hippos will stay East of the Nile River on the longest journey from Jinja to Lira to take on the Bulls.

In some pools, the standings going into the knockouts are pretty much already set while in others, the window is still wide open.

Group standings after 4 weekends played.#UgandaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/fhA4xdQKXS — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) December 11, 2023

Let’s break down the permutations for the respective pools:

Pool A:

Heathens and Rams, both still undefeated in the pool, have already progressed to the quarterfinals. At The Graveyard this Saturday, they will be playing to determine who tops the pool. Heathens have the upper hand against Rams by points and points difference, and thus, a draw or better will maintain their advantage.

Pool B:

It is a tight three-horse race in this pool among Buffaloes, Black Pirates, and Eagles. Any of the three teams have a realistic chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals after the festivities. For Pirates and Eagles, as a bare minimum, they need to win and ensure Buffaloes does not collect any single point. For Buffaloes, a losing bonus point or a draw might just see them through.

Pool C:

Mongers and Kobs have already progressed to the knockout phase from Pool C. When they meet in Entebbe during this final round, they will both be playing to determine who finishes on top of the standings. Kobs need to beat Mongers to leapfrog them into first place while a draw or better works for Mongers.

Pool D:

In one of the biggest shocks of the tournament, Impis booked their knockout slot ahead of Jinja Hippos and Rhinos with a match to spare. A point in their last match this weekend will guarantee top spot and better seeding for the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Hippos and Rhinos both need to win to progress but the latter have more work to do as they require nothing short of a bonus point win to stay in the equation.

Meanwhile, the women’s competition is only just in the second round of pool fixtures. Holders Avengers will face Berg Princesses in Kabale and Nile Rapids will host Gulu Sprinters in Jinja. The headline fixture is between Black Pearls and Thunderbirds at Kings Park but the exciting match to watch will be between Ewes and Panthers at Makerere.