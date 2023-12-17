AUUS Games 2023 | Results

IUIU 2-1 Uganda Martyrs University

Nkumba University 2-0 Busitema

IUIU shocked giants Uganda Martyrs University in a 2-1 victory in the AUUS Games 2023 on Sunday evening.

Uganda Martyrs University are the defending champions of the University Football League but suffered a loss in the opening game of the tournament.

IUIU came into the game brave and confident seeking a victory and their hard work paid off at the end of the day.

IUIU’s goals came from Samuel Watuwa and Nathan Walwasa as they walked away with a well-deserved victory.

Uganda Martyrs’ only goal came from Francis Ogwang as they pulled back one in the tight duel.

IUIU’s victory will be golden providing them with courage going into the next games of the tournament.

Next on the menu, IUIU will take on MUBS as UMU seeks to register their first victory as they lock horns with Kyambogo University.