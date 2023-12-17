AUUS Games 2023 | Results

Nkumba University 2-0 Busitema University

IUIU 2-1 Uganda Martyrs University

Nkumba University registered a 2-0 victory against Busitemaa University in the ongoing 2023 AUUS Games on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

The game started on a slow note since it was played shortly after a heavy downpour.

Lanky forward Mete Irivai fired Nkumba into the lead. From that point, Nkumba took full charge of the game knocking on the door several times.

Alon Kiyo later doubled Nkumba’s lead in a well-constructed goal leaving Busiteema’s backline stranded.

After the final whistle, Irivai told Kawowo Sports today’s goal gives him confidence since he badly wants to take the golden boot home.

“I am happy to be on the scoresheet today, however, I think I could have scored more. But at the end of the day we take the three points,” he said.

“My target is to help my team win games but I also want to score more and win the Golden Boot of the championship,” he added.

Nkumba return to action as they play hosts UCU at Mukono B playground at 10:00 AM.