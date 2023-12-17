Uganda Cup 2023 – Round 5

Result: Kitante Eagles 29-07 Elgon Wolves

Kitante Eagles have convincingly demonstrated that they are ready for their maiden premiership season. And what a way to do it!

They have successfully pulled off the biggest upset of the 2023 Uganda Cup. From beating Black Pirates on the opening weekend to topping the pool that also had Buffaloes.

The state of affairs was confirmed after a 29-07 victory over Elgon Wolves in the final round at Kitante Primary School playground.

Eagles were not at their best on the day but they got the job done with five tries – three in the first half and two in the second – and the bonus point. The tries were scored by flambouyant flyhalf Keith Mugisha, wingers Derrick Aporu and Julius Omongin, fullback Reagan Kitaka, and flanker Francis Bogere. Mugisha slotted two of the conversions.

Elgon Wolves put up a spirited fight but could only settle for a consolation try in the seventieth minute through flyhalf Hamissi Katumba. Their first contest had come before even a single second of rugby had been played when they legitimately protested against the unplayable conditions of the playing surface. But eventually, the impasse was resolved and the match kicked off thirty minutes past the scheduled time.

Consequently, after the final whistle was blown, Eagles were able to jump from third place on the Pool B standings into first. They leapfrogged seasoned premiership teams Buffaloes and Black Pirates. Pirates beat Buffaloes, 29-15, on Saturday evening at Namilyango College.

Thus, pending confirmation from Uganda Rugby Union, Eagles will face Mongers in the Quarterfinals while Black Pirates will face Kobs.

Full Men’s Round Five Results:

Rams 06-26 Heathens

Warriors 24-00 Njeru Hurricanes

Impis 09-16 Rhinos

Walukuba 37-00 Kyambogo

Mongers 16-31 Kobs

Buffaloes 15-29 Black Pirates

Lira Bulls 00-20 Jinja Hippos

Kampani’s Eagles 29-07 Elgon Wolves