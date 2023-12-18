AUUS Games 2023 | Football Results

Makerere 1-1 Busiteema

UCU 1-0 Nkumba

MUBS 4-2 Uganda Martyrs

Bugema University 0-0 Kampala University

Bugema 2-0 Soroti

Kampala University 0-0 MUST

Makerere University scored late to share spoils with Busitema University in a one-all draw during the ongoing AUUS Games 2023 at the ongoing AUUS Games in Mukono on Monday evening.

It was a game full of drama and emotions from either side were stretched to the furthest while the neutrals enjoyed an end-to-end entertaining show.

Makerere came into the game as the favourites having beaten the hosts UCU 2-0 in the opening game.

However, Busitema put up a great challenge that shocked Makerere but also pulled the local crowd onto their side.

Midway through the first half, Joseph Odunya broke the deadlock with a fine finish that was greatly protested by Makerere’s players and officials.

Amidst the protest, Makerere head coach Douglas Bamweyana was shown a red card that ordered him to walk off the field.

However, Makerere returned in the second half so motivated and energised as they searched for a leveller.

Isaac Byaruhanga nodded home in added time to ensure that Makerere at least picked a point from the tough duel. The golden point sent Makerere to the top of Group A with four points gathered in two games.

In the last group of the game, Makerere will lock horns with wounded Nkumba University in a tricky duel. A draw will mean Makerere is through to the quarterfinals while Nkumba will be out to search for maximum points.