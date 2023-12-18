AUUS Games 2023 | Football Results

UCU 1-0 Nkumba

MUBS 4-2 Uganda Martyrs

Bugema University 0-0 Kampala University

Kampala University 0-0 MUST

Bugema University 2-0 Soroti

Makerere 1-1 Busiteema

Uganda Christian University (UCU) finally got off the mark after edging Nkumba University 1-0 in a tight game during the ongoing AUUS Games on Monday at Mukono B playing ground.

The entertaining duel pulled a great local crowd that was yearning to take a look at young talents who were playing the beautiful game.

The narrow victory lifted the mood of crisis after falling 2-0 to rivals Makerere University in the opening game of the tournament in front of their loud home crowd.

UCU dominated possession but was too wasteful and failed to find the back of the net in the first half just like hapless Nkumba University.

Harry Abiti finally broke the deadlock in the 54th minute to award UCU a well-deserved lead. Nkumba’s backline went sleeping on the job and the hosts punished them right away.

While it was not UCU’s best show on the day, they managed to limit Nkumba’s deliveries upfront by giving no room to the pacy flanks who kept at bay all day.

Nkumba’s lanky forward Mete Irivai asked the opponents several questions more so in the second half but UCU’s backline stood tall and firm.

Ofoyrwoth asks fans to stay calm after slow start

While talking to Kawowo Sports shortly after the final whistle, Ofoyrwoth called upon the fans to keep calm because the team will give them the much-anticipated results going forward.

UCU kicked off the tournament with a loss and then later struggled to beat Nkumba setting up a worrying state that the forward insists will clear out.

“Yes, we have not started on the right note but I must say we shall soon find our rhythm. We have been joined by our brothers from other campuses and it has somehow killed our chemistry but the more we play together the more we get better,” he said.

“Since we won today am sure the result will boost our confidence and we shall be a much better team in the coming days. I trust the boys and am impressed with the hard work, we need to just polish a few things so that we start winning comfortably,” he added.

UCU is in the same group as Makerere University, Busitema University, and Nkumba. Going into the last game of the group tomorrow, UCU will have to beat Busitema so that they get a ticket to the quarterfinals.