AUUS Games 2023 | Results

UCU 1-0 Kyambogo

UCU 3-0 Kampala University

UCU Lady Cardinals registered two victories on the opening day of the 2023 AUUS Games at Pitch Two in Mukono on Sunday afternoon.

In the first game, UCU Lady Cardinals registered a narrow 1-0 victory against Kyambogo University ladies in the closely contested game.

Halima Kayondo had the first chance of the game in the 20th minute. The attacking midfielder tapped home Nicole Atimaku’s delivery but the referee canceled the goal noting Kayondo clashed with Kyambogo’s goalkeeper.

Sandra Kisakye came close too but her header off Atimaku’s delivery rattled off the woodwork before the referee sent both sides into the long break.

Faith Apio was tripped in the box five minutes after the break and the referee awarded the Lady Cardinals a penalty. Kisakye stepped up and right away converted from the 12-yard mark.

UCU held on to take hold of all the bragging rights.

In the other game, UCU easily went past Kampala University in a well-deserved 3-0 victory.

Bridget Atimago scored all three goals as the hosts secured a sweet victory.

After the games, UCU Lady Cardinals captain, Shadia Nakya told Kawowo Sports it’s just the start and the mark only leaves them with a lot of work to do.

”We are happy to get two victories but not with the performance. We have to go back to the drawing board and see how we can improve on our mistakes going forward,” she noted.