AUUS Games 2023 | Football Results

Uganda Martyrs 4-1 Kyambogo

Bugema 5-0 Bishop Stuart

UCU 3-2 Busitema

MUBS 0-0 IUIU

Makerere 2-1 Nkumba

Makerere University registered a 2-1 victory against Nkumba University in the AUUS Games 2023 at Mukono Primary Playground on Tuesday evening.

The victory took Makerere University to the summit of Group A with seven points, one above Uganda Christian University who are on six.

The first chance of the game fell to Isaac Byaruhanga in the eighth minute but his effort was intercepted by Nkumba’s defender who nearly ended up directing it into his net.

Ian Mudhasi finally gave Makerere University the lead in the 14th minute after his powerful volley found the far corner of the net.

Makerere University custodian Timothy Zzimula came off the ball and he was punished after Christopher Katembeko nodded into his net

Ten minutes to conclude the first stanza, Cosmos Osuna did everything right to release Byaruhanga. The forward beat his marker to pace but his final effort bounced off the frame.

Mudhasi nearly regained Makerere after following Katembeko’s long delivery but his effort clipped off the shin into Nkumba’s goalkeeper Oliver Emmy Komakech’s hands.

Deus Katuramu tapped into an empty net after Komakech rushed off the line and failed to palm away Kevin Ssekimbega’s well-whipped cross.

At full time it was the maximum points for Makerere University who concluded the group with two victories and a stalemate.

Makerere’s group results

Makerere 2-0 UCU

Makerere 1-1 Busitema

Makerere 2-1 Nkumba