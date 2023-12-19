Overview: Roy Mubiru is a five-time gold medalist in powerlifting based in the United States of America (USA).

It is Tuesday, December 19, 2023 and the countdown to the much awaited Christmas Day is chorused aloud in every part of the world, Uganda inclusive.

In Komamboga – Kyanja, a suburb of Uganda’s capital city – Kampala lies a group of children affected with autism disorder under the umbrella of a fast-rising Non-Governmental Organization, Save Children with Autism Uganda.

Here, the mood for Christmas is evident as some of the Autism affected children smile wildly, clap and sing the famous Jungle Bells’ song.

Light moments as Roy Mubiru Foundation dined with Autism affected children | Credit: David Isabirye

An effervescent succulent smell for Christmas is inhaled as world power -lifting five-time gold medalist Roy Mubiru has brought home an assortment of items ranging from food stuffs (rice, beans, maize flour, sugar and salt), toilet rolls, sanitary pads and washing detergents (Omo and soap).

Mubiru not only possesses a well-built body, but also, is blessed with heavy hands that give generously without any strings attached.

Under the Roy Mubiru Foundation, this donation to the Autism affected children is timely and will push them to the much anticipated D-Day.

Other partners as Marmon Coatings Limited, The Lotus Foundation and Pull Up media consults also joined the bandwagon to support these children.

Martha Namazzi Kiyingi_Director of Save Children With Autism Uganda | Credit: David Isabirye

“We are super humbled and delighted for this donation” Martha Namazzi Kiyingi, director of Save Children with Autism sighs.

“Our organization supports, sensitizes and empowers the Autism affected children. We are glad that Roy Mubiru Foundation has come out to help these children who need special care and needs” Namazzi adds.

About fifty children were direct beneficiaries of the donations handed over to the care-takers.

Shamimu Batte, a coordinator of Roy Mubiru Foundation hinted on the essence of such a donation.

“The Roy Mubiru Foundation is happy to celebrate Christmas with the Autism affected children. We believe in care and love for humanity and we encourage other sportsmen to come in and support the children with special needs. We are grateful to whoever extended a hand for these children with Autism” Batte remarked.

Precious, an Autism affected girl leans onto Shamimu Batte of Roy Mubiru Foundation | Credit: David Isabirye

Frank Sserugo Kaheesi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Roy Mubiru Foundation | Credit: David Isabirye

Frank Sserugo Kaheesi, the media liaison officer at Roy Mubiru Foundation lauded the athlete Mubiru for the generous heart as he vowed for continued support.

“Every time Roy (Mubiru) competes, he is passionately dreaming about the children who need such attention inclusive of those with Autism. He is humbled to share the little he can and promises to help in whichever way possible” Kaheesi noted.

The children were also served a delicious cake by the Roy Mubiru Foundation.

Christmas cake served by the Roy Mubiru Foundation Uganda to Autism affected children | Credit: David Isabirye

Agnes Mbabazi with her three Autism affected children | Credit: David Isabirye

Jackline Kihembo Kahigiriza, a special Olympics coach and a teacher for special needs attended this event with a parent, Agnes Mbabazi whose three children are all affected by Autism.

The same occasion was graced by some of the powerlifters who will represent Uganda at the 2024 World Powerlifting championships in the United States of America (USA).

These athletes included Ashiraf Lubowa, Rebecca Nabadda, Annet Namyalo, Midah Nambi, Stacy Nkwanga Nakibuuka, Bushirah Nabawanga and Jordan Kanakulya.

Female Powerlifters: L-R – Midah Nambi, Bushirah Nabwanga and Stacy Nkwanga Nakibuuka | Credit: David Isabirye

Female powerlifter Midah Nambi with an Autism affected girl Precious | Credit: David Isabirye