Wednesday December 20, 2023 @ 4pm

Mbarara City vs Kitara – Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara

Arua Hill vs Maroons – Paridi stadium, Adjumani

Kitara coach Brian Ssenyondo is wary of the threat his former bosses pose when Kitara visits Mbarara City at Kakyeeka on Wednesday.

Ssenyondo faces former paymasters along with players Jasper Aheebwa, Dudu Ramadhan, Brian Aheebwa, Paul Mucureezi, Simon Okwalinga among others who played for the Ankole Lions before.

“They gave me my first opportunity to coach in the premier league and I appreciate,” started Ssenyondo. “But am now with Kitara and would want to win here to take all three points,” he added.

Pre match interview



Inside head coach talk

Team news & Injury updates

Playing at Kakyeka, a very familiar venue

Kitara Football Club (The Royals)

“It’s a tough place to visit and it will be hard but we shall do all it takes to win.”

The visitors have a chance to close gap on table leaders as a win will take them within two points of BUL who are not in action until Friday.

Mbarara City are 10th on the table with 12 points and will hope their decent run at home continue as they have only lost once at Kakyeeka and that defeat came on match day one to NEC.