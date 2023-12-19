FUFA has confirmed a list of Ugandan referees approved to receive FIFA badges for the calendar year 2024 with only two new entrants.

These are assistant referees Immaculate Ongiera and Brianson Musisi.

“The list submitted by FUFA after a resolution by the FUFA Executive to FIFA has been released today with 24 names including Centre Referees and Assistant Referees,” a statement on the Fufa website read.

Futsal maintains two slots from this year just like Beach Soccer that will remain with four referees they had in 2023.

Here is a complete list of the 24 Ugandan FIFA Certified Referees 2023;

Male Centre Referees:

Ali Sabilla Chelangat, Mashood Ssali, William Oloya, Lucky Razaake Kasalirwe and George Olemu

Male Assistant Referees: Ronald Katenya, Hakim Mulindwa, Emmanuel Okudra, Timothy Gumisiriza Karusigarira, Brianson Musisi, Ashiraf Katerega

Futsal Referees: Brian Emmy Nsubuga, Isaac Sengendo

Beach Soccer: Ivan Kintu Bayige, Muhammad Ssenteza, Kennedy Kawagga Bazirio and Joel Chote Munyendoh.

Female Centre Referees: Shamirah Nabadda, Habiba Naigaga and Diana Murungi

Female Assistant Referees: Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Jane Mutonyi, Elizabeth Nassolo, Immaculate Ongiera