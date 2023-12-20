Maroons FC condemned Arua Hill SC to their ninth loss of the season, after overcoming the Kongolo on Wednesday.

In the game played at Paridi Stadium in Adjumani, the Prison Warders had to come from a goal down to defeat Arua Hill 3-1.

Mansoor Safi fired the hosts into an early lead, scoring in the 8th minute.

Maroons were however able to level matters four minutes after the half mark through defender Patrick Bayiga.

Maroons stepped up efforts after recess and scored twice to pick all three points.

First, it was captain David Ndihabwe who tucked home the second goal in the 63rd minute before Isaac Mpagi put the icing on the cake with a stoppage time finish.

The result takes Maroons to fourth place on 22 points while Arua Hill remain rooted to the base of the table with five points.