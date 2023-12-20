Overview: A total of forty (40) goals were scored in the 16 physically played games whilst one contest (Simba versus Free Stars) was abandoned.

50th Stanbic Uganda Cup

Buganda Region – Preliminary round 1 Results:

· Synergy 5-1 Kisoga United

· Manyangwa 0-3 Wobulenzi United

· Young Simba 3-1 Garuga Stars

· Luweero United 2-0 Nakifuma United

· Kakiri Town Council 0-2 Happy Boys Kagaba

· Entebbe 0-2 Ntugasaze

· Entebbe Pride 2-1 Buwambo United

· Zanta United 1-2 Super Eagles Lugongwe

· Wakibombo 1-2 Lugazi Stars

· Entebbe Pride B 1-0 Nyendo

· Uganda Sports Arena 1-0 Katale

· Sparks Soccer Club 1-0 Expendables Academy

· Kick 4 Africa 1-0 Lukaya Town Council

· Buikwe Red Stars 2(3) – 2 (5) Kira United

· Hope Foundation 1(6) – 1 (7) Kiwanga United

· Bajjo United 1(4) -1(2) Seeta United

· Simba Vs Free Stars (Abandoned)

· Nantabulirwa One Vs Kikyusa Ravens (Not Played *Kikyusa Ravens arrived late)

· Kajjansi United Vs Masaka City (Not Played *Kajjansi United arrived late)

· Buyala Vs Nyendo (Not Played)

The preliminary round for the 50th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup in Buganda region kicked off on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at various venues.

A total of forty (40) goals were scored in the 16 physically played games whilst one contest (Simba versus Free Stars) was abandoned.

Three games were not played for varying reasons.

The game with the most goals was the 5-1 home win for Synergy over visiting Kisoga United.

Manyangwa fell 0-3 to visitors Wobulenzi United and Young Simba overcame

Entebbe Pride against Buwambo United at Works playground

Garuga Stars 3-1.

There were 2-0 identical victories for Luweero United and Happy Boys Kagaba over Nakifuma United and Kakiri Town Council respectively.

Ntugasaze overcame Entebbe 2-0 at the Bugonga playground in Entebbe.

At Works playground, Entebbe Pride fought gallantly to eject visiting Buwambo United 2-1.

Christopher Birungi (penalty) and Jordan Kasozi’s late goal inspired the Entebbe side to victory.

Entebbe Pride goalkeeper Fred Ntege closes on during their encounter against Buwambo United

Zanta United fell 1-2 at home to Super Eagles Lugongwe whilst Wakibombo also lost 1-2 to visiting Lugazi Stars.

Entebbe Pride B edged Nyendo 1-0 at the Katabi Gombolola playground courtesy of Elijah Ssemwogerere’s strike 20 minutes from full time.

Uganda Sports Arena also won 1-0 over Katale; the same score that Sparks Soccer Club used to eliminate Expendables Academy.

Kick 4 Africa humbled visiting Lukaya Town Council 1-0.

Three matches were decided by post-match spot-kicks after stalemates in normal time.

Buikwe Red Stars and Kira United played to a 2-all draw in 90 minutes before Kira United won 5-3 in penalties.

Kiwanga United won 7-6 in post-match penalties over Hope Foundation after 1 goal apiece in regulation time.

Also, the Bajjo United against Seeta United tie ended 1-1 with the former winning 4-2 in post-match penalties.

The Simba versus Free Stars contest was abandoned. Three matches were not played. Nantabulirwa One versus Kikyusa Ravens was not played after the latter arrived late for the game.

The Kajjansi United versus Masaka City was also not played because the home side (Kajjansi United) shockingly arrived late for the game.

The third game not played was between Buyala and Nyendo.

The successful teams will play round two of the preliminary stage on Saturday, 6th January 2024.