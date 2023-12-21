Punters in Uganda looking for the best betting site with a welcome bonus may also be interested in the 22Bet promo code. This operator features a 100% bonus up to 500,000 UGX for new customers that doesn’t require any bonus codes. Simply register, make a qualifying deposit and start playing.

22Bet Bonus Offer Promotion Details 22Bet Bonus Code Sports Bonus Get a 100% match on your first deposit of up to 500,000 UGX VISIT KAWOWO Casino Bonus Get a 100% match on your initial deposit of up to 1,300,000 UGX VISIT KAWOWO Friday Bonus One 100% bonus up to 450,000 UGX on Fridays VISIT KAWOWO

22Bet Welcome Bonus Terms and Conditions

To start with, only residents of Uganda aged 18 or more can claim the operator’s welcome offer. Additionally, you must make a minimum qualifying deposit to get a matched amount.

Then, you need to place bets that will contribute to the wagering requirements. If you complete them successfully, you can make a withdrawal. Finally, note that each player is entitled to one first deposit bonus.

How to Claim the 22Bet Bonus?

To begin with, you have to become a registered member to claim the welcome offer for sports betting or casino games. Moreover, you can get familiar with all the steps to claiming the first deposit bonus in the sections below.

Complete the Registration

To begin with, you need to sign up with this sportsbook. So, visit this sports betting platform and press ‘‘Registration’’ at the top of the home page. Then, enter the required personal details, like your name, surname, and phone number.

In addition, add the 22Bet promo code to the designated section if you have one. Moreover, accept the bookie’s T&Cs and Privacy Policy and confirm that you are at least 18. Finally, submit the registration form.

Choose the Bonus

Furthermore, you need to select the 22Bet sports or casino bonus during the sign-up process. Alternatively, you can do this later on the ‘‘My Account’’ page.

Set Up Your Account

Moreover, you should head over to the ‘‘My Account’’ section to provide any missing personal details.

Make a Deposit

Lastly, you should navigate to the ‘‘Deposit’’ page and fund your account. Note that the minimum deposit for claiming the sports bonus is 1,000 UGX. Meanwhile, you must deposit at least 4,000 UGX to explore the casino welcome offer.

The sign up bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

22Bet Sports Welcome Bonus

To begin with, new punters interested in the 22Bet promo code can claim the sports bonus on their first deposit. To qualify for this welcome offer, you must add at least 1,000 UGX to your account. Then, the sportsbook will match your deposit by 100% of up to 500,000 UGX.

Moreover, you should use the bonus funds to place accumulator wagers with a minimum of three selections. In addition, at least three matches should have odds of 1.4 (2/5) or higher. Finally, you need to complete the 5x wagering requirements within seven days to be able to make a withdrawal.

Note that there are no promo codes needed to claim the welcome bonus.

22Bet Casino Welcome Bonus

Alternatively, players who wish to use the 22Bet promo code can explore the casino welcome offer. To participate in this 22Bet bonus, they need to deposit at least 4,000 UGX to their new accounts. Then, the brand will match the deposited amount by 100% of up to 1,300,000 UGX to use on casino games.

Furthermore, it should be noted that bets placed on the ‘‘22Games’’ page will be counted twice. In other words, if you place a 10 UGX bet, the sportsbook will consider 20 UGX wagered. But keep in mind that the maximum bet you can place shouldn’t exceed a $5 equivalent in your local currency.

Finally, you have to complete the 50x wagering requirements within a week before you can make a withdrawal.

Eligible Payment Methods

If you are looking to use the 22Bet promo code, you should know which deposit methods are eligible for claiming the welcome bonus. With 22bet, you can use MTN or Airtel to make the qualifying deposit and claim the preferred 22Bet bonus for new customers.

MTN and Airtel are also available as withdrawal methods, once you are ready to withdraw your funds.

Reasons to Sign Up With the 22Bet Promo Code

Betting Markets

Players interested in the 22Bet promo code can explore a variety of betting options after signing up with the sportsbook. For starters, this operator features a comprehensive sports betting section, with over 2,000 events daily. Punters can bet on the most popular sports for wagering in the region, like football, tennis, basketball, and rugby.

Aside from placing pre-match wagers, punters can bet on live events and cash out before they end. Moreover, this section boasts several hundred games daily. In addition, this betting site provides a comprehensive casino section boasting slots, crash games, and live casino games, such as Baccarat, Roulette, and Blackjack.

Bonuses

Furthermore, bettors looking to use the 22Bet promo code can explore various ongoing promotions. Some include the accumulator bonus, reload bonus, and bonus for a series of losing bets.

However, these bonuses come with certain requirements as well. For example, the Friday reload bonus can only be claimed on a Friday. On the other hand, bettors who want to explore the accumulator bonus and get a 10% boost on their odds can only choose events from a preselected list for the Accumulator of the Day.

Although the bookie doesn’t include a loyalty program, existing customers can explore a variety of bonuses. But, this bookie could include a loyalty program in the future. Additionally, this loyalty program could include special perks for regular customers.

Mobile App

Finally, you can try to complete the welcome bonus wagering requirements on the 22Bet mobile app. What is more, the application is available for Android and iOS users.

22bet Promo Code Conclusion

Overall, this bookie has some of the best first deposit bonus offers in the market. In short, they feature competitive amounts and reasonable wagering requirements. So, both punters and casino fans can get off to a good start with them.

Moreover, bettors interested in the 22Bet promo code can claim other bonuses after their registration, such as the reload bonus and accumulator bonus. Additionally, they can enjoy a great betting experience thanks to the comprehensive sports and casino sections, live betting, mobile app, and more.

FAQ

Finally, take a look at this FAQ section about the 22Bet promo code for Ugandan bettors.

❓ What is the promo code for 22Bet?

Presently, there is no 22Bet promo code you need to use, even though there is a bonus code field on the registration form.

❓Is 22Bet legal?

Yes, 22Bet is legal in all countries in Africa where it operates. In Uganda, it is licensed and regulated by the Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board.

❓How do you get the bonus on 22Bet?

You need to complete the 22Bet registration, select the sports bonus or casino bonus, and make a qualifying first deposit.

❓ Are there any other promotions on the 22Bet site?

Yes, you can explore different 22Bet bonus offers like the reload bonus, accumulator bonus, and bonus for a series of losing bets. The reload bonus can be claimed on Fridays who make a deposit. However, this sportsbook platform doesn’t offer any free bets.