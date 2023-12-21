AUUS Games 2023 | Semifinals

UCU 90-60 Nkumba

Bugema 63-73 Ndejje

Final: UCU vs Ndejje

Uganda Christian University registered a 90-60 whooping victory in the ongoing AUUS Games 2023 at Court One on Wednesday evening.

UCU Canons returned to the court under floodlights and put up a worthwhile performance worth keeping out in the cold.

UCU kicked off with the right pace and ended the first quarter with a 16-point advantage (16-03). Nkumba struggled on the offense securing only three points in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Nkumba improved as their shot finally started falling as the harvest stretched to 12. At Halftime UCU had a comfortable lead of 22 points (37-15).

UCU suffered a big blow in the second quarter after center Peter Sifuma was ejected. The incident created some chaos from the home crowd but the officials intervened and calmed the storm.

In the third quarter, UCU wheeled away additional extending the lead to 33 points (65-32). It was the last quarter played by the senior players.

The final quarter was played by the new players who dusted themselves proving their worth ahead of the National Basketball League that is set to get underway in January 2024.

Joel Paul Kayiira and Kevin Kasobya staged a great show and inspired the boys into the much-anticipated final.

Shortly after the final whistle Nicholas Natuhereza told Kawowo Sports that the final game will be a tough challenge that will require attention to detail.

”I am happy the boys played a good game. But now attention shifts to the final which will not be an easy game. We shall be required to be attentive to claim gold medals,” he said.