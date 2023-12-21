URA FC head coach David Obua is clear about how he wants his team to play. However, it will take some time for the current playing unit to fully understand and get comfortable especially starting attacks from the back.

Since his arrival, URA FC have conceded five goals that are down to mistakes either from a goalkeeper or defender.

And Thursday was not any different as Busoga United FC capitalized on two mistakes to lead 2-0 at halftime.

In the game played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, URA FC started the better side and had the first realistic opportunity on goal.

Bruno Bunyaga thought he had fired the Tax Collectors in the lead in the fourth minute but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Busoga United goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya had to make a double save six minutes later to deny Bunyaga.

On the other end, Busoga United took the lead in the 13th minute when goalkeeper Rogers Omedi failed to deal with a strike from a distance and spilled the ball into the path of Hussein Ssajjabi.

Three minutes after the half hour mark, another blunder from URA FC gifted Busoga United to double their advantage.

Goalkeeper Omedi started a goal kick to defender Eric Ssenjobe inside the six yard box and Busoga United player Emmanuel Ajo did well to press and put the ball into the back of the net.

URA FC however returned rejuvenated after the break and scored twice to salvage a point.

First, Bunyaga fired home in the 68th minute when Joseph Ssemujju set him up.

With eight minutes left on the clock, substitute Moses Okabo Aliro levelled matters with a well struck effort just outside the box.

The result leaves URA FC in 7th place on 17 points while Busoga United FC remain in 11th position on 13 points.