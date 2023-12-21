Friday December 22, 2023

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

KCCA’s hunt for the first away win goes on this Friday when they visit rivals SC Villa at Wankulukuku.

The two rivals are currently not in the positions their name deserves with the Kasasiro in the bottom four with only three wins and a draw in eleven matches.

SC Villa are better off with 19 points in sixth position but also seven points behind the leaders coming into this one.

The two sides clashed in a thrilling encounter in the Fufa Super 8

Abdallah Mubiru who played for both sides and now leads the Kasasiro dugout knows a thing or two about this clash.

“Regardless of the positions at the moment, this is one of the biggest games in the country,” said Mubiru.

“We are aware of this and we shall give everything to win because this game is beyond just three points” he added.

Key Players

The hosts will hope their trident of Umar Lutalo, Patrick Jonah Kakande and Ronald Ssekiganda continue with their form with Ivan Bogere and former Kasasiro forward Charles Lwanga also having to be lethal.

Kakande and Owori celebrate Credit: John Batanudde

In Muhammad Shaban, KCCA have the most lethal forward in the division at the moment who the Jogoos must stop if they are get a rare win over their rivals who they rarely beat.

Angolan Ettiene Katenga and Usama Arafat are the other players that will have to carry the Kasasiro on the day.

Muhammad Shaban

Team News

Long term injuries to Oryem Tabu and Denis Ojara are out for the hosts and there haven’t been reported new injuries at the club.

KCCA are without Peter Magambo while Mustafa Kizza is a doubt but have Hassan Mubiru, Abu Mayanja and Ashraf Mugume back.

Head-to-head (h2h) and results

Since 2012, there have been 21 league meetings between the two sides with KCCA having a decent record over Jogoos with 12 wins against Villa’s 2. [D7]

SC Villa’s last win over KCCA came in 2017 when they won 2-1 at Bombo.

KCCA have won 4 of the last ten games away to Villa losing only twice [D4]

There have only three goalless draws between the two giants in the last ten years. KCCA are yet to pick a win on the road managing just one point while Villa have won four of the six home matches this season including the last three on the bounce