2023 All Africa Schools’ Badminton Championship:

Mbogo High School Medal Tally (3)

Gold: Team event (Tracy Naluwooza, Nazifah Nakiyemba, Sharifah Mbabazi, Ramiah Bukenya, Swaburah Nalutaaya)

: Girls’ Doubles (Swaburah Nalutaaya & Sharifah Mbabazi) Bronze: Girls’ Singles (Nazifah Nakiyemba)

Uganda performed exceptionally well at the 2023 All Africa schools’ badminton championship held in Harare city, Zimbabwe.

All the three schools from Uganda led by Mbogo High School, Kibuli S.S and Rugaba Girls won different medals.

Mbogo High School triumphed with three medals; a gold in team event, silver (girls’ double) and bronze in girls’ singles.

L-R: Nazifah Nakiyemba, Swaburah Nalutaaya, Ramiah Bukenya and Sharifah Mbabazi show off their medals at Mbogo High School | Credit: David Isabirye

Tracy Naluwooza, Nazifah Nakiyemba, Sharifah Mbabazi, Ramiah Bukenya and Swaburah Nalutaaya combined for the team gold that head coach William Kabindi attributed to team work, hard work and early preparations.

“We commenced the preparations for this tournament very early, thanks to the good will of the school management. All the players worked collectively as one block and reaped the fruits. They all worked hard to win their respective games” Kabindi revealed to Kawowo Sports.

Sharifah Mbabazi kisses one of her medals | Credit: David Isabirye

Swaburah Nalutaaya happily shows off her medals won in Harare, Zimbabwe | Credit: David Isabirye

Mbogo High School won by an identical 5-0 score in the groups over Ivory Coast and Zimbabwe to march through the group stages to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, Mbogo High School out-muscled South Africa 3-0 and beat fellow country-mate Rubaga Girls 3-1 in the finals to lift gold.

Nazifah Nakiyemba shows off her medal | Credit: David Isabirye

Ramiah Bukenya of Mbogo High Shows off her medal | Credit: David Isabirye

For the girls’ doubles event, Mbogo High School won silver thanks to the pairing of Swaburah Nalutaaya and Sharifah Mbabazi.

In the girls’ singles, Mbogo High School player Nazifah Nakiyemba came third to take bronze.

Meanwhile, the two other Ugandan representatives at the same championships; Kibuli Secondary School and Rubaga Girls also returned home with something to show off.

Tracy Naluwooza, female Badminton player | Credit: David Isabirye