AUUS Games 2023 | Final

Uganda Martyrs 0(5)-0(4) Bugema University

Classification game

IUIU 1(4)-1(3) Nkumba University

Like a famous old proverb reads, a bad beginning makes a good ending. Uganda Martyrs kicked off the tournament with two losses but went all the way to clinch gold.

Uganda Martyrs registered a 5-4 penalty victory against Bugema University in the final during the AUUS Games 2023 at the main pitch on Thursday.

The sides played to a goalless draw in normal time and were sent into penalties to get the winner of the closely contested affair.

Sulaiman Ssentongo got the first opportunity of the game in the 14th minute but Uganda Martyrs’ goalkeeper Saddam Okoboi parried away the low hard drive.

The Saints responded with Calvin Peter Emayo’s long-range effort testing Bugema’s Ronald Kalungi but the custodian was equal to the effort.

The best chance of the game came two minutes into the second half but Akbar Ssentongo failed to meet Ivan ‘Kanda’ Agamile’s delivery after beating Bugema’s two defenders.

Bugema captain Charles Kagonda made a goal-line clearance to keep his side in the game with just 20 minutes left on the clock.

In the final minutes, both sides changed their goalkeepers, Bugema introduced Henry Amuka for Kalungi while Pius Agena replaced Okoboi for Uganda Martyrs.

After playing 90 minutes, the game was still 0-0 and the referee sent the two sides into penalty kicks.

For Uganda Martyrs; Emayo, Valentino Odoi, Robert Kitabalwa, Joseph Kayondo, and Emmanuel Ogwang converted their penalties while Akbar Ssentongo’s effort rattled off the frame.

For Bugema; Charles Kagoda, Swalif Ssebaale, Denis Kimuli, and Felix Wafula converted their kicks while Ssentongo and Henry Amuka witnessed their attempts bounce off the frame.

Football Medals

Men

Uganda Martyrs – Gold

Bugema University – Silver

IUIU – Bronze

Women

Uganda Christian University – Gold

Kampala University – Silver

Nkumba University – Bronze