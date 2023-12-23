Uganda Senior Women’s National Football Team (Crested Cranes) striker Resty Nanziri has completed a move to Danish outfit Boldklubben AF 1893.

The lethal forward who helped Kampala Queens FC to win the FUFA Women Super League last season has been without a club since May.

The deal was materialized by renown football agent Eugene Ssepuya who heads the Ssepuya Inc Agency that also has other female footballers like Juliet Nakukenge, Aisha Nantongo and Joan Nabirye among others

B93 last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with She Corporate FC, a club that continues to act as their feeder.

The Danish club also has the same arrangement with Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC as they continue to widen their scope in Uganda.

Nanziri becomes the fourth Ugandan player to join the club following Vanessa Edith Karungi who first moved there two years ago. She has since joined another Danish side, Nordjaelland.

Others are midfielder Phiona Nabbumba and goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga.

Nanziri has previously played for Rines SS, Tagy High School WFC, Uganda Martyrs Lubaga WFC and Kampala Queens FC.