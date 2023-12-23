Results

Vipers 2-3 BUL

SC Villa 1-2 KCCA

Table leaders BUL maintained the grip on the league summit after a resounding 3-2 victory over second placed Vipers to move five points clear.

Nicholas Mwere, Lawrence Tezikya and Ibrahim Mugulusi scored for the visitors while Yunus Ssentamu and Salem Ekbad netted Vipers’ consolation goals.

Mwere opened the scoring after seven minutes capitalizing on Vipers’ failure to deal with a corner before former Venom Tezikya scored a beauty at the stroke of halftime.

The left footed forward stole possession from Livingstone Mulondo, left him on the turf before rounding off goalie Fabien Mutombora and then squeezed the ball at the near post to send the home fans into silence and the partisan crowd into frenzy.

They thought they had their lead extended two minutes into the second half referee Mashood Ssali called foul on Tezikya before his pass was put past Mutombora.

Vipers pulled one back in the 50th minute as Sentamu curled the ball past Tom Ikara but substitute Mugulusi restored the two-goal lead in the 67th minute three minutes after replacing Joel Madondo.

Substitute Ekbad headed home Paul Mbowa’s weighted cross in the 81st minute to give the champions hope of a come back but BUL held on to take home all points.

Bright Anukani was denied by the woodwork at the end as Vipers lost their first home league game in two years.

BUL return to action on December 28 in the Jinja derby against Busoga United while Express will wait to host the Venoms on the same day.