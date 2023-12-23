Result

Gaddafi 0-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants moved out of the relegation zone after defeating Gaddafi 1-0 in Jinja on Saturday.

Hassan Ssenyonjo scored the only goal of the game that earns the Purple Sharks a second consecutive win and puts them on 13 points and in 23th position.

The skipper brilliantly shot past Andrew Ssekandi after neat work by Titus Ssematimba who had earlier hit the woodwork in the first half.

📹 Goal by Hassan Ssenyonjo for Wakiso Giants FC.#StarTimesUPL | #GADWAK pic.twitter.com/7nqa8ppZ34 — StarTimes Uganda Premier League (@UPL) December 23, 2023

The Purple Sharks were the better side overall with several chances to score but failed to put them away while at the other end, Bashir Ssekagya made some telling saves as well.

The Jinja based army side are also tied with Wakiso Giants on 13 points but a position above to superior goals scored.

The Purple Sharks will host SC Villa in their next game on December 30 while Gaddafi will play away to Maroons on 28.