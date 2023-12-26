Overview: During the league, Ssemuddu has won three fights while Kimbugwe has won two. Ssemuddu’s light fight came off Zebra Jr Ssenyange while the latter easily went past Kimbugwe.

Season two of the Uganda Boxing Champions League will climax today at UMA Show Grounds on Boxing Day in a much-anticipated event.

Despite these being amateur fights, 25 belts will be up for grabs across the 32 bouts. The Boxing faithful have tightened their laces and all roads lead to Lugogo to witness a great night of action.

The main fight of the day will witness Kololo Boxing Club’s Muzamir ‘Take Over’ Ssemuddu lock horns with Broline ‘Stylist’ Kimbugwe from COBAP Boxing Club in a mouthwatering bout.

The winner of this fight will go back home with the light middleweight belt. A number of analysts and scribes of the game have put Ssemuddu ahead citing the fact that he comes into the fight with more experience than Kimbugwe.

However, the two have a similar style thus keeping the debate heated. The two boxers have power, are often aggressive, and hardly shy away from attacking the opponent on any day.

During the league, Ssemuddu has won three fights while Kimbugwe has won two. Ssemuddu’s last fight came off Zebra Jr Ssenyange while the latter easily went past Kimbugwe.

In the pre-fight interviews after the weigh-ins, both fighters expressed their confidence and belief ahead of the thrill of the bout.

“As Mr Take Over, I’m going to take over without negotiation. All I want to do is to present the best to my fans. I call upon everyone to come and have fun as we take the belt,” Ssemuddu revealed.

In the same breath, Kimbugwe revealed he is the best in the business and ready to upset Ssemuddu.

“I am the best in the business and I have come a long way therefore Tuesday (today) will be my day to showcase what I have in my tank,” he said.

“Of course, I have been working on some tactics and surely know that I have perfected. I look forward to taking the belt home with the backing of my fans,” he added.

Other main bouts of the day

Ukasha Matovu vs Owen Kibira

JoshuaTukamuhebwa vs Paul Raskara

Kasim Murungi vs Jonah Kyobe

Emily Nakalema vs Erina Namutebi