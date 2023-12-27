Thursday December 28, 2023 @ 4pm

Kitara vs Arua Hill – Masindi Municipal stadium

UPDF vs KCCA – Bombo Military Barracks

BUL vs Busoga United – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Arua Hill make a long trip to Masindi to face Kitara with more troubles than their position.

The bottom placed Kongolo could be without head coach Livingstone Mbabazi who reports suggest has quit while two senior players Gadafi Wahab and Richard Anyama have announced they will leave the club in January.

That makes them underdogs against a Kitara side third on the table with 23 points, just six adrift of leaders BUL.

A win for Kitara will see them overtake Vipers in second position as the Venoms are not in action until Saturday when they visit seven-time champions Express FC.

Arua Hill have won just one game all season and are on five points after 12 league matches.