Muzamir ‘Take Over’ Ssemuddu registered a 5-0 unanimous win over Broline ‘Stylist’ Kimbugwe at the grand finale of the Uganda Boxing Champions League at UMA Show Ground on Tuesday.

In the colourful event that pulled a huge crowd, Ssemuddu was finally crowned the new Light Middleweight Elite champion.

It was the second successive time Ssemuddu was fighting for the crown and this time round it was rosy for the motor-mouth fighter who lost to Zebra Jr Ssenyange in season one.

It was a pure walk of a champion into the ring as Ssemuddu was led by his manager John Blaq also known as the African Boy. All this happened as the crowd got onto their feet in jubilation.

Going into the first round, Ssemuddu kicked off with great pace searching for that powerful punch that could take Kimbugwe onto his knees.

But Kimbugwe kept firm enduring the loud crowd from Kalerwe that was backing Ssemuddu. However, Ssemuddu’s powerful punches finally got the best of Kimbugwe and he melted down in the third round of the fight.

After the fifth round, the announcer made it clear that victory was going to the red corner and Ssemuddu’s right hand was lifted by the referee.

This was the fourth victory for Ssemuddu in the just-concluded season two. The Kokolo Boxing Club’s fighter has greatly improved on his craft and it’s evident that he is so much a better boxer than the one who lost to Ssenyange last year at Akamwesi.

Elsewhere, Joshua Tukamuhebwa finished his assignment early after knocking out Paul Raskara in the second round to take home the Lightwelter (63.5 Kg) Elite belt.

Other main bouts of the day

Joshua Tukamuhebwa knocked out Paul Rukashain Round 5 (Elite 63.5Kg)

Kasim Mutungi 4-1 Jonah Kyobe (Elite 50Kg)

Yusuf Nkobeza 4-1 Alfred Ojok (Elite 75Kg)

Arafat Kibirige 5-0 Adam Jamidali (Elite 86Kg)