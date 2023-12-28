Uganda Premier League side Arua Hill SC continues to sink in sorrow and sadness after the unending flow of ugly events.

After playing 12 games in the ongoing 2023/24 UPL campaign, the Kongolo have already suffered nine losses, held two draws, and won once.

As the fans of Arua Hill ask for the club to improve its results, more sorrow hits their faces after learning of the departure of a number of their stars through the back door.

Arua Hill SC captain Gaddafi Wahabi and Makosa Ojobile have made it public that they will be leaving the club at the end of the first round.

“I do not think I will be able to continue beyond the first round of the UPL,” Wahab revealed via its social media platforms.

“Thank you so much Arua Hill for giving me the opportunity,” he further went on.

In the same breath, Ojobile also made it clear that his time at Arua Hill SC will end after the first round.

“Thank you Arua Hill, for the opportunity through the good and dark times. We still kept faith in each other,” he said.

“On this special day, I say goodbye to the family. All the best in the coming games and second round,” he added.

Reports indicate that head coach Livingstone Mbabazi also resigned from the club he recently claimed he partly owned.

Only time can tell the fate of what seemed like a new big club on board, however, if it all remains like it is then Arua Hill will find its way to the FUFA Big League just like Onduparaka FC did.